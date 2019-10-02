Western Maine Audubon presents “Insects in Decline in Maine?”

FARMINGTON - Sarah Haggerty, a Conservation Biologist/GIS Manager for Maine Audubon in Falmouth, will present a talk Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, at the University of Maine-Farmington. Here she will share her insights into her current research project studying Maine insect populations. The talk is open and free to the public.

Several studies in recent years have documented significant declines in insect populations in various parts of the world (Hallmann et al. 2017, Lister & Garcia 2018, and Sanchez-Bayo & Wyckhuys 2019). If this phenomenon is widespread it could have important cascading impacts on ecosystem function. Maine Audubon, Maine Entomological Society, and MDIFW are interested in potentially exploring this question by compiling and examining existing data on insect populations in Maine.

A logical first step is to review available insect data that might be valuable for evaluating long term population trends in Maine, so Sarah and her team reached out to over 150 entomologists and ecologists across the state to gather data and partners for this endeavor.

Sarah attended Bowdoin College for her undergraduate Biology degree, and received her Master of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Conservation from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Between her undergraduate degree at Bowdoin and her return to Maine, she worked with various government agencies and non-profits in the realm of wildlife and fisheries conservation.