Western Maine Audubon third fall talk: Changing forest lands

FARMINGTON - On Nov. 14 Western Maine Audubon will be giving their last talk in this fall’s series of event. The talk will be at 7 p.m. in Room C23 of the Robert's Learning Center at UMF. The talk is free and open to the public. For more information call 778-6285.

The event will be lead by Patty Cormier, a valuable and well known asset to people concerned about the woodlands of Western Maine. Her knowledge comes from a combination of 30 years of experience, 10 as a forester for Georgia Pacific and 20 as a District Forester for the Maine Forest Service. She grew up in Kingfield and has a BS in forestry from University of Maine at Orono.

Cormier will give us an update on the constantly changing forest lands that surround us and the movement of invasive insect species in Maine and what is being done to mitigate their effects. She will also share her experiences and the reality of wild land firefighting, with stories from her time out West fighting forest fires with her twenty member crew from Maine and New Hampshire.

About Western Maine Audobon:

The Western Maine Audubon Society was formed in 1970 as a chapter of the National Audubon Society.

When the National Audubon Society and the Maine Audubon Society merged in 2000, the Western

Maine chapter became a chapter of Maine Audubon.

The mission of the Western Maine Chapter of Maine Audubon is to educate and engage the people of

Western Maine, focusing on birds, other wildlife, and their habitats, for the benefit of local communities

and their natural environment.