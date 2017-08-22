Western Maine Audubon to host Matthew Chatfield on Maine’s amphibians and reptiles

FARMINGTON - Western Maine Audubon's first talk of the Fall season will be by Matthew Chatfield, speaking on amphibians and reptiles native to Maine. The talk will be on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. in the North Dining Hall at the University of Farmington. It is free and open to the public.

"We share our forests, meadows, and backyards with 34 species of frogs, salamanders, snakes, and turtles," Chatfield said as part of a prepared statement. "This talk will present an up close and personal view of all these amazing creatures, focusing on their natural history and ecology. Come and join us as we explore the beautiful and reclusive amphibians and reptiles that call Maine home."

Chatfield is an Associate Professor of Conservation Biology at Unity College. He earned his Doctorate in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Michigan. He subsequently worked as a postdoctoral researcher and, later, as a Visiting and Research Assistant Professor at Tulane University in Louisiana. With interests in threatened and endangered species, especially amphibians and reptiles, he has worked on such broad-ranging issues as habitat destruction, climate change, and amphibian disease. He currently resides in Belfast and, when not teaching or conducting research, he is engaged in such pastimes as hiking, camping, birdwatching and generally just being outdoors.