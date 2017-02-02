WF&G to host third annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Feb. 18

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game 3rd Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Wilson Lake is quickly approaching. The members of the derby committee are looking forward to the event. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 18. from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is the Maine Department Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Free Family Fishing Day. This means that you are not required to have a fishing license. Everyone can come enjoy the fun.

The registration fee is $5. Tickets are available for purchase at Shelly's Hometown Market, Wilton Hardware on Main Street, BackWoods Bait & Tackle in Chesterville, Robin's Bait Shop in Jay

and Spruce Mountain Bait & Tackle in Jay prior to derby day. Registration on the day of the derby begins at 6 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. at the Wilson Lake boat launch.

Fifty grab bags will be given to the first 50 registered youth that come to the shack on derby day. First come first serve. Youth must be present with ticket.

Members would like to remind everyone of any age that if you'd like to learn how to fish, come to the boat launch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for instruction. No experience required, bait and equipment provided. Snow Shoe Races will begin at 1 p.m. weather permitting. There will be three classes for cash

prizes: Adult, Youth (12-17), and under 12. Snow Shoes are available for anyone who doesn't own a pair.

This year the association is adding a $1,000. Tagged fish for the event. The money will only be awarded to the registered angler if the fish is caught between the hours of 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. the day of the derby. Ticket required.

The heaviest fish overall is the grand prize winner of a 10 inch Eskimo Ice Auger donated by Max-traps. Prizes in the adult class are 1st. place: Eskimo Pop Up Tent, Large Jet Sled, and a 24 inch Loring Pack Basket. The heaviest fish of the youth species will receive a Commemorative Box of Max-traps donated by Max-traps in memory of Michael J. Rowe who was killed in a tragic woods accident. Other species categories will receive $25, 1 Max-trap, Bucket Buddy, Skimmer, and 2 Movie Tickets donated by Narrow Gauge Cinema. Ticket required.

The smallest fish caught by a youth will also receive a special prize donated by Max-traps.

Sportsman's Alliance of Maine has donated a Free Youth Lifetime Fishing License. (15 & under). All door prizes will be drawn at the end of the derby at 4 p.m. Immediately following will be the prizes for the heaviest fish categories.

Members of the Wilton Fish & Game Association look forward to seeing you on the ice.

For more information call 778-2450.