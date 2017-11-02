Where should the Farm Bill funds go?

CHESTERVILLE - Where should the money go?

Each year individuals, foresters, farmers, community members, and others are tasked with the job of identifying priority areas of concern in each district. Next, the areas of concern are prioritized as to how US Department of Agriculture funding will be assigned to help alleviate the problems. Allocation of local funds for the implementation of conservation programs under the 2014 Farm Bill will come from these decisions.

If you are an agricultural producer; private woodland owner; member of an environmental or watershed organization or land trust; knowledgeable in soil, water, plant, wetland or wildlife sciences; and/or are familiar with agricultural and natural resource concerns in Franklin County, please join us for discussion and coffee.

This year the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, at the Chesterville Town office -409 Dutch Gap Rd.

For more information, contact the NRCS office by Nov. 8 at 778-4767 x 105 or amanda.burton@me.usda.gov. NRCS and SWCDs are equal opportunity providers and employers.