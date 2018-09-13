Wilderness First Aid class offered in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Are you an outdoors person? Do you hike, hunt, backpack, snowmobile, ski, ATV, or work in Maine’s wilderness? Occasionally, accidents, trauma, severe weather, illness and other emergencies happen in the wilderness. Knowing how to conduct patient assessment, initial treatment and evacuation priorities is critical in an emergency situation. The hands-on 2-day Wilderness First Aid class by Wilderness Medical Associates will help prepare you for the worst.

The Wilderness First Aid Class will be held on Oct. 27 and 28, 2018 at the Farmington Fire Department, hosted by Franklin Search & Rescue. The class runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It costs $175, with $75 scholarships are available. To register, click here.

“Class instructor Paul Marcolini is one of the best in the business," said Steve Yates, president of Franklin Search & Rescue. "He brings real-world examples from his experiences as a former ranger in Denali National Park and as an accomplished mountaineer. Successful completion of Wilderness First Aid will give you the confidence to perform when things are at their worst in Maine’s backcountry."

The best and most comprehensive course of its kind, WFA offers relevant and realistic first-aid training for seasonal outdoor activities or short-term wilderness endeavors and pursuits. Wilderness First Aid is a two-day course covering general medical concepts and basic life support skills. It is targeted to the outdoor enthusiast on day trips or short adventures.

Course topics are: Patient Assessment System; CPR; Circulatory System; Nervous System; Respiratory System; Musculoskeletal Injuries and Splinting; Hypothermia; Hyperthermia and Heat Illness; Submersion Injuries; Lightning Injuries; Wounds and Burns; Anaphylaxis; Lifting, Moving Extrication; Patient Carries; Backcountry Medicine

Franklin Search & Rescue or ‘F-SAR’ is an all volunteer organization of about 30 men and women from all walks of life. Members have some common interests: a passion for being outdoors in Maine’s wilderness, helping others in need, learning new skills and working together as a team.

FSAR’s Mission Statement is: to render aid to persons in distress, administer emergency care, perform activities relative to the rescue of persons in distress in a remote wilderness setting and promote wilderness safety and backcountry education to the general public.