Wilson Lake 2020 Ice-Out Contest tickets now available

WILTON - Many local residents are ready for the snow and ice to melt and for spring to start. But when will that be? What’s your guess?

Bruce Dyke of the Wilton Fish and Game Association, has been caretaker of the Wilson Lake Ice Out contest, and he encourages everyone to take a chance that their guess is best. For a $5 ticket you can post your best guess. The winner with the guess closest to when the ice is actually out on Wilson Lake wins $100.

The ice is considered out on Wilson Lake when a boat can go from the boat launch to the big island without touching ice.

Last year was the first year with two winners who guessed the same day, hour and minute. The ice was called out on May 2 at 10 a.m. The 2019 winners were Alvin McDonald and John Shaw both of Wilton. They each donated their winnings to the Wilton Food Bank totaling $100. The Wilton Fish & Game and Bruce Dyke would like to thank all of the ninety people who bought tickets in 2019 to support their local club.

This year the winner could be you, but don’t delay. The deadline for entries is April 1, 2019. Tickets are available from Bruce Dyke; Steve’s Market in Dryden; Law Mountain Bakery, Pond Road, Wilton; Robin’s Bait Shop, Jay; or just put your name, contact number and money in an envelope with the month, day, hour and minute the ice will go out and mail it to Bruce Dyke, P.O. BOX 605, Wilton, ME 04294.

Proceeds of the event benefit the Wilton Fish and Game Association.