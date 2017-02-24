Wilson Lake Ice Out competition tickets available now

WILTON - Bruce Dyke, the caretaker of the Wilson Lake Ice Out competition and member of the Wilton Fish & Game Association is wondering when will the ice go out.

The town just received 24-plus inches of snow and now the weather is in the high 40s. Dyke and everyone else is wondering when we will see spring. Residents that correctly guess when the ice goes out can win a crisp hundred dollar bill. For a $5 entry fee you could be the $100 winner with the right

guess on when the last iceberg leaves the lake.

The deadline for entries is April 1 and tickets must be received 48 hours prior to ice out. Funds will go to the Wilton Fish & Game Association.

The ice is considered out on Wilson Lake when a boat can go from the boat launch to the big island without touching ice.

Pick up tickets from Bruce Dyke, Steve's Market in Dryden, Law Mountain Bakery, Pond Road, Wilton, Robin's Bait Shop, Jay or just put your name, contact number and money in an envelope with the month, day, hour and minute the ice will go out and mail it to Bruce Dyke, P.O. BOX 605, Wilton, ME, 04294.