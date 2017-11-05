Wilton Fish and Game hosting hand gun training class

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game Association will be offering a basic hand gun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Participating students will undergo a four hour training at the Wilton Fish & Game location on Rt. 2 in Wilton. The class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following month there will also be another class on Saturday, Dec. 16. There are 10 students per class so that there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are asked to pre-register and pay a $20.00 class fee two weeks prior.

To register please call Deb at 779-7721 or email rowe.wiltonfg.wilton7@gmail.com. Send payment to The Wilton Fish & Game, PO Box 339, Wilton, Me. 04294. Call Scott Nichols at 778-2680 with any questions.

The benefits of taking this class is each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff's Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices. Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for your holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.