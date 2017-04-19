Wilton Fish & Game Association holds appreciation dinner for game wardens, biologists

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game Association members and guests had a full clubhouse when hosting an Appreciation Old Fashioned Pot Luck Dinner for Maine Game Wardens and biologists. There was no business meeting held as Vice President Arnold Borthwick felt it should be a night to just enjoy each other's company.

Following the meal, the wardens and biologist spoke on several up coming legislative bills and answered many questions from the audience such as the impact of such a severe winter on the deer population and the many

situations that occur from feeding the deer during the winter. There was a lengthy discussion on the pros and cons of opening the deer season on Sunday.

The Wilton Fish & Game Association meetings are held on the third. Sunday of each month at 6:30 p.m. New members are always welcome. Memberships are available by emailing rowe.wiltonfg.wilton7@gmail.com