Wilton Fish & Game Association to hold open house on Aug. 5

WILTON - The members of the Wilton Fish & Game Assoc would like to welcome young and old to their annual open house, Saturday, Aug. 5 during the Wilton Blueberry Festival Weekend.

Archery will be available with a certified instructor on site from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to instruct the use of equipment, safety and technique. This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in archery to try the sport. Ages 6 and up.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Conex Box will be open for anyone to sharpen their skills at the shooting gallery. In the Conex Box come try the 1-Shot Challenge, the Gatling Gun and the Shooting Gallery. Guns and ammo will be supplied for a small fee. This is a great opportunity to try outdoor sports and to learn the safety rules under the instruction of skilled outdoors men and women. There will be a range officer on site. Please bring eye and ear protection.

There will also be demonstrations on Reloading with Elvis and Blacksmithing with Mike from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Phil's handcut fries and hot dogs will be available for lunch. Funds will be put towards the Range Improvement Project. FMI Call Phil @ 897-4305 WF&G members will be downtown by Food City during the festival Friday and Saturday to answer any questions about events sponsored throughout the year or membership. Tickets will be available as a fundraiser this year with a wall of prizes, funds will go towards the Range Improvement Project.

Wilton Fish & Game Assoc. meetings are held on the third Sunday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information call Phil at 897-4305.