Wilton Fish & Game Field Day is Oct. 21

WILTON - Members of the Wilton Fish & Game would like to invite the public, friends, members and guests to come enjoy the day with them on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Members will be giving tours of the facility and ranges.

Beginning at 10 a.m., Peter Wade of the Sebasticook Chapter of NAVHDA and owner and operator of Northern Exposure Kennel will be demonstrating "How to Start Your Bird Dog Training in the NAVHDA (North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association) System. Some of the things that will be demonstrated are intro to the training table, whoa command, retrieving, tracking, basic bird work, e-collar usage and pointing. If you have questions about dog training and upland hunting come and join this fun time and support the Wilton Fish & Game.

Following the dog training demonstration Charlie will have his trap shooting for those who are interested. Remember to bring your shotgun, ammo, eye and hearing protection. It's bird season and sharpening your skills always helps to keep the dogs happy while you're shooting the bird your companion and friend pointed for you.

There will be an opportunity to shoot in the Conex Box throughout the day, learn how to make a sling shot, and try your skills with archery.

There will be lunch served around noon. Please accept our invitation to come enjoy the day at The Wilton Fish & Game on 256 US, Rt. 2 West, in Wilton.

The Wilton Fish & Game Association will be offering a basic hand gun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols. Participating students will undergo a four hour training at the Wilton Fish & Game location on Rt.2 in Wilton. The next available class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next class will be on Saturday, Feb. 23. There are 10-15 students per class so that there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to pre-register and pay a $20 class fee to hold their spot. To register please call Sharon at 778-3690 or email Borthwick@myfairpoint.net. Checks are to be made out to The Wilton Fish & Game and mailed to Sharon Borthwick, PO Box 314, West Farmington, Maine 04992. Call Scott Nichols at 778-2680 with any questions.

The benefits of taking this class is each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff's Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices. Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for your holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor ran

Membership is always open with meetings beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month.