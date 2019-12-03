Wilton Fish & Game reschedules gun cleaning workshop

WILTON - Wilton Fish and Game Association has rescheduled a basic firearm cleaning class that was cancelled because of inclement weather. Designed to aid anyone in need of help maintaining their rifle or pistol, the rescheduled class will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at the club, which is located on Route 2 in Wilton. If there is snow, the class will be moved to the same time on Sunday, December 15.

“A clean firearm is crucial to safety and reliable operation,” said Alan Paradis, the club’s range officer, who will be lead the workshop. “We want to help anyone in need with the basics of firearm maintenance.”

The workshop will cover safe handling of firearms for disassembly and maintenance, as well as fundamental maintenance tips and a discussion of tools, cleaning supplies, and lubricants. Participants should bring their unloaded firearm without ammunition and their own cleaning kit and supplies. “We will have some supplies available if you don’t have your own,” said Paradis. There is a $5 donation to the club requested for the workshop.

The workshop is open to the public as a community service, but attendance is limited to 20 people. For additional information or to reserve your space, call Alan Paradis at 207-364-6509.