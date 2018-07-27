Franklin Countys First News

Wilton Fish & Game to hold open house on Aug. 4

July 27, 2018

Experienced archers from the Wilton Fish & Game Association will be on hand to help people of all ages try modern and traditional archery at the club's open house on Saturday, Aug. 4. Here, Will Sampson demonstrates a traditional recurve bow he made.

WILTON - Members of the Wilton Fish & Game Association will host its 8th annual open house in conjunction with the Wilton Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can test their shooting skills with the Shooting Gallery, shoot a Gatling Gun, or try the One-Shot Challenge.

Try shooting archery bows, both modern compound and traditional styles, with free instruction for all ages from experienced Wilton Fish & Game archers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See an amazing demonstration of professional slingshot skills from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Phil Maurais at 207-897-3027.

