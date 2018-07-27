Wilton Fish & Game to hold open house on Aug. 4
WILTON - Members of the Wilton Fish & Game Association will host its 8th annual open house in conjunction with the Wilton Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can test their shooting skills with the Shooting Gallery, shoot a Gatling Gun, or try the One-Shot Challenge.
Try shooting archery bows, both modern compound and traditional styles, with free instruction for all ages from experienced Wilton Fish & Game archers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
See an amazing demonstration of professional slingshot skills from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Phil Maurais at 207-897-3027.
Leave a Response