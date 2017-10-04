Wilton Fish & Game to show off new range at open house

WILTON - Members of the Wilton Fish & Game would like to invite the public, friends, members and guests to come enjoy the day with them on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. The new, 50-yard Small Bore and Archery Range is now complete and the members are anxious to celebrate the completion with the public. Members will be giving tours of the facility and ranges.

Beginning at 10 a.m., Peter Wade of the Sebasticook Chapter of NAVHDA and owner and operator of Northern Exposure Kennel will be demonstrating "How to Start Your Bird Dog Training in the NAVHDA (North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association) System. Some of the things that will be demonstrated are intro to the training table, 'whoa' command, retrieving, tracking, basic bird

work, e-collar usage and pointing. If you have questions about dog training and inland hunting come and join this fun time and support the Wilton Fish & Game.

Following the Dog training demonstration Charlie will have his Trap shooting for those who are interested. Remember to bring your shotgun, ammo, eye and hearing protection. It's bird season and sharpening your skills always helps to keep the dogs happy while you're shooting the bird your companion and friend pointed for you.

There will be lunch served around noon. After lunch there will be demonstrations on gold panning and reloading.

Please accept our invitation to come enjoy the day at the Wilton Fish & Game on 256 US, Rt. 2 West, in Wilton.

Membership is always open with meetings beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month.