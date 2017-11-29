Wilton landowner receives 2018 Maine Tree Farmer of the Year

WILTON - Rep. Russell Black and his family at Black Acres in Wilton has been awarded the 2018 Maine Tree Farmer of the Year award.

The Maine Tree Farm Program recognizes the superior stewardship of its members through the annual Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year recognition program. These landowners are recognized for their remarkable efforts to enhance and sustain their forests and for spreading the practice of sustainable forestry. State winners are eligible to compete for the Regional and National Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year awards.

Black, his wife Susan Black and son James Black manage a 400-acre farm in Wilton. The family has been in the tree farming business since the early 1970s, when Black was motivated by forester Abbott Ladd to join the Maine Tree Farm program. Black works with foresters Bob Leso and Amanda Dow Smith to manage a commercial sugarbush operation, wildlife conservation and timber production. They also farm, raise cattle and tend many bee hives.

Black and his family have welcomed many to their farm on Maine Maple Sunday, Open Farm Days, Halloween haunted hay ride in the past and forestry workshop events. It is truly a working Tree Farm, for which he and his family do most of the work.

Black is very involved in community organizations such as the Soil and Water Conservation Committee, and is a member of the Farm Bureau, the Wilton Lions, Maine Maple Producers, Maine Hog Growers, Maine Woodland Owners, Chairman of the legislative Task Force for Maple Syrup, Wilton Fish and Game, MOFGA, Director of Farmers Union and the East Wilton Union Church.

For more information in the Maine Tree Farm program, call 207-613-6837 or Email: coordinator@mainetreefarm.org, or check out the website at www.mainetreefarm.org