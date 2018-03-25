Wilton scout earns top rank

JAY - Nick Lombardi of Wilton Troop 518 was presented the highest award in Scouting, the Eagle Scout rank, during a ceremony help on March 18 at the St Rose of Lima Parish in Jay.

Approximately 50 people attended the ceremony including community leaders, local politicians and a representative from US Senator Susan Collins. As part of his journey to Eagle, Nick had to lead an Eagle Scout project. His effort saw the creation of a handicap accessible trail which including putting in several culverts, woodchips, and clearing brush. More than 60 hours of work went into this effort.

"I plan to go to University of Maine at Orono as an accounting major," Nick said and was very appreciative of all those, especially his parents, who helped him achieve the rank of Eagle.