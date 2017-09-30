Wilton Scout passes board approval for rank of Eagle

WILTON - Less than 5 percent of all Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle and on September 20, six local Eagle aspirants passed a major milestone in their quest for Scouting's highest honor when they passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review.

After a Scout has finished earning all required merit badges, completed a project of great effort to benefit the community, and met with their Scoutmaster for a final conference, the Scout then sits with adult Scouting volunteers and members of the community for the Eagle Scout Board of Review. Its purpose is to determine the quality of his experience and decide whether he has fulfilled the requirements for the rank. If so, the board not only approves his advancement but also encourages him to find opportunities to put his Scouting lessons into practice in his daily life.

Pine Tree Council Scout Executive Eric Tarbox and National Boy Scout officials then review the application for each Eagle candidate including the recommendation from the Eagle Board, the Eagle Scout Service Project workbook and their life ambition statement. If all checks out, the Scouts will have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

"This is designed to be a challenge for the Scout," said District Director Matt Mower. "I have every confidence in these young men and am so heartened by the example they set for others."

Those passing their Eagle Scout Board of Review in September were:

Gage Morgan of Troop 485 in Skowhegan, Nick Lombardi of Wilton Troop 518, Andrew Flynn and Nicholas Cole both of Warren Troop 254, Madison Allen of Jefferson Troop 216, and Logan Rowell of Troop 404 in Hartland.

For his Eagle Project, Gage Morgan built a shed/greenhouse for the Skowhegan Area Middle School so they can bring students out to the greenhouse for lessons and gardening. Nick Lombardi improved trails so that those who had disabilities could still get out and enjoy nature. Andrew Flynn built and installed eight large picnic tables at Warren's Payson Park for the community to use for events like birthdays or picnics. Madison Allen built a new long jump and triple jump pit for the Jefferson Village School track and field program. Logan Rowell bult a large, concrete wall for the M.C.I. Lacrosse Team to use for practicing rebounds. Nicholas Cole built raised gardening beds so the elderly who can't bend down or those in wheelchairs can garden in his community.

This brings our total in KValley to 25 Eagle candidates for this year. Our total last year was 37 by end of December.