‘Wind Over Wings’ at UMF on May 10

FARMINGTON - Western Maine Audubon is pleased to present Wind Over Wings on May 10 at 7 p.m. in The Robert’s Learning Center, Room C23 at the University of Maine in Farmington. Hope Douglas, the founder, will present four live birds: A Red-shouldered Hawk, a Great Horned Owl, a Common Raven, and an Eastern Screech Owl.

Wind Over Wings is a nonprofit, wildlife educational center featuring magnificent birds who are unable to be released back to their natural environment due to injury. Wind Over Wings is dedicated to cultivating curiosity, responsibility, and appreciation of wildlife by providing a personal connection with wildlife, that will lead to responsible stewardship of the environment. Each bird is an individual and each has a story to tell. Educational programs are designed to be age-appropriate, humorous, and inspiring.

Wind Over Wings relocated to Maine from Connecticut. They present the birds to schools, libraries, clubs, and family reunions. The inspiration for the beginning of Wind Over Wings came from a blind Red-tailed Hawk from the Naples Nature Conservancy. Hope Douglas made a decision that the East Coast needed a bird sanctuary where people could experience the proximity of other magnificent birds such as this Red-tailed Hawk.

The name Wind Over Wings came while Hope was walking along the shore in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. As a pair of Mute Swans flew overhead with grace and strength, Hope thought that the sound of wind over wings was powerful.

The program is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend.