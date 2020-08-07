Yamaha Awards grant of $6,580 to the Day Mountain Road Association

AVON - The Day Mountain Road Association is pleased to announce that it has received a Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant of $6,580 for the repair and improvement of its mixed-use trails. The grant was awarded as part of Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative promoting safe, responsible riding and open, sustainable riding areas.

These grant funds were successfully used to repair sections of the Moose Loop ATV network suffering from erosion due to heavy OHV use. In addition, grant funds will help to improve the road to handle increasing numbers of ATVs and UTVs that use this trail section.

The Day Mountain Road Association would like to thank Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. and our local Yamaha dealer, Central Maine Powersports, for their generous support of this project and commitment to local riding​.

For more information about Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative, go to: http://www.YamahaOAI.com