Beavers run past Terriers

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington women beat Thomas College on Saturday afternoon in Dearborn Gymnasium during a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) showdown by a score of 63-55.

UMF moves to 3-9 overall and 3-5 in the NAC while the Terriers fall to 5-10 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

UMF's Cheyenne Malloy finished with 15 points shooting 4-8 from the field while Sara Lamb finished with team high 16 points off the bench. Jenessa Talarico added 12 points shooting 5-8 from the field and 2-2 at the charity stripe.

Amira Jones finished with game high 19 points for the Terriers shooting 6-15 from the field and 7-7 at the free throw line and added 11 rebounds to finish off the double-double. The Terriers totaled 18 turnovers, 13 steals and 40 rebounds.

The Beavers got on the board first with an Abby Hasson layup followed by a free throw to give UMF the quick 3-0 lead. The Terriers got off to a slow start until Sammie Griffin hit a three to make it 10-5. At the end of the first quarter, the Beavers held a commanding lead of 19-7.

Thomas started to make a comeback in the second quarter when Tess McClenahan hit a jumper to cut the lead to six. The Beavers then went on a 9-2 run to finish out the half and hold a 13-point lead.

The Terriers come out in the second half in a full court press which the Beavers had a hard time trying to break as Thomas defense forced 17 turnovers throughout the game.

Morgan Crocker hit a layup at the half way point of the third which gave the Beavers an 11-point lead followed by a Malloy three-pointer which stretched the lead even more. Karli Stubbs hit a quick layup at the end of the quarter.

Thomas College stayed with the full court pressure which helped them claw back into the Beavers lead and closed the gab to six with two minutes remaining in the game. Lamb hit two big free throws to put the Beaves back up by eight with just over a minute left.

The Beavers held on to win 63-55 after Lamb hit two more free throws.

The Beavers will head to New England College on Friday, Jan. 20, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.