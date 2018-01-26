Oak Hill bests Mt. Abram in thrilling game

SALEM - The Oak Hill Raiders, a Class B school, visited the Mt. Abram Road Runners Wednesday night seeking a victory as they closed in on a playoff spot, topping the home team by 50-47.

Mt Abram Road Runners, despite the pressure, gave their fans what they were waiting for and love to see, one great game! The Runners may have lost the contest to the Raiders but they did some home cooking of their own.

Mt. Abram's Evan McKay won the tip off, running strong for the break, grabbing the first basket of the game. Off to a quick start, Oak Hill's Cohen Donnell, countered by shooting a three. Mt. Abram's point guard, Sam Storer, answered with a wild streak back down the court, knifing through the defense for a layup drawing the foul. Oak Hill jumped to a 15-9 first quarter lead, but 7 points scored in the second quarter by Mt Abram’s tough, 6'3" senior forward, Dawson Bate, put the Roadrunners up at the half, 19-17.

The Raiders came out stronger in the 3rd quarter led by senior Cohen Donnell’s 11 points which featured three 3-pointers, outscoring Mt. Abram with a 19-10 run for a 36-29 lead. The Roadrunners would not roll over easily in the 4th quarter and settled in on defense to spearhead an 18-14 run lead​​​, led by Storer with 7 points, who scored overall in the doubled digits and fouled out in the tail end of the game. Oak Hill’s senior, Darren Bailey, the smooth, 6'2" left handed shooter, scored 9 points in the finale quarter contributing to the win.

Top scorer’s for Mt Abram were Sam Storer (4) with 17 points, Dawson Bate (44) with 9 points and Nate Luce (22) with 8 points. Oak Hill top scorer’s were Darren Bailey (20) with 19 points, Cohen Donnell (13) with 14 points and Gavin Rawstron (15) with 10 points.

“We played hard the whole game," Coach Richard Hawkes said. "I’m proud of the team for that. We lost our intensity and got beat on the boards for a few minutes in the 3rd and that hurt us down the stretch. We had to put them on the line at the end of the game and they made most of those shots."

The Mt. Abram Varsity Boys are coached by Richard Hawkes, assisted by John Chase and trainer Jeremy Starbird.

Mount Abram Junior Varsity won their game against Oak Hill, 54-48. High scorers included Hunter Warren (00), 20 points; Kenyon Pillsbury (5), 15 points; and Tyler Jensen (24), 11 points. The Junior Varsity Boys team is coached by Chase and assisted by Starbird.

The Oak Hill Varsity Boys are coached by Thomas Smith, while the Junior Varsity Boys are coached by Chad Stowell.

Up Next!

Girls, Friday, Jan. 26, Home vs Winthrop, V 6:30pm

Girls, Monday, Jan. 29, @ Madison, V 6:30pm

Boys, Tuesday, Jan. 30, @ Winthrop, JV 5:30, V 7:00pm

Girls, Wednesday, Jan. 31, @ Boothbay, V 6:00pm

Boys, Thursday, Feb. 1, Home vs Boothbay

