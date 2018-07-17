Categories

SALEM - On July 27-29, the 10th annual Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic will be held at Mt. Abram High School.

During this event, Mt Abram will host 48 soccer teams representing every region of the state of Maine. Over the weekend, over 2000 people will be onsite playing soccer, watching soccer, camping, enjoying great food, great music, and community.

We welcome the public to join us for this event.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, July 27

1:30PM - 10:00PM Girls' soccer games

3:00PM - 7:00PM All-you-want Spaghetti Buffet ($6 at the door) - Public Welcome!

7:00PM - 10:30PM Free Concert - To Be Determined Band (https://tbdband.weebly.com/)

Saturday, July 28

7:00AM - 9:30AM All-you-want Pancake Breakfast Buffet ($6 at the door) - Public Welcome!

8:00AM - 12:30PM Girls' soccer games

12:45 Girls' Award Ceremony

1:30PM - 10:00PM Boys' soccer games

3:00PM - 7:00PM All-you-want Spaghetti Buffet ($6 at the door) - Public Welcome!

7:00PM - 10:30PM Free Concert - To Be Determined Band (https://tbdband.weebly.com/)

Sunday, July 29

7:00AM - 9:30AM All-you-want Pancake Breakfast Buffet ($6 at the door) - Public Welcome!

8:00AM - 12:30PM Boys' soccer games

12:45 Boys' Award Ceremony

All weekend we will have a food truck available with delicious grilled burgers, hand-cut French Fries, homemade meals, and other goodies.

For more information, visit the Tournament website at https://sites.google.com/site/wm7v72018/home