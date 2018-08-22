16th annual FCCOC Golf Classic Sept. 21

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Friday, September 21 marks the 16th annual Seth Wescott & Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic at the Sugarloaf Golf Club. 16 years of great fun and fundraising.

The golf classic will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Proceeds of the Golf Classic are used to help fund the annual Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Program and the Level Field Fund for area students and athletes.

Each participant will receive a complimentary gift bag, green fees, and cart. There will be contests with prizes for a hole in one, longest drive, a putting challenge and more. After the tournament enjoy a fantastic gathering at The Rack with great food and prizes. While enjoying a complimentary lunch at the Rack golfers will have an opportunity to enter to win raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing or bid on the auction items.

Gather a team, come out and enjoy a day of golf, all while raising funds to help 2 great causes. This year we are hosting the American Heart Association, as this organization does great work. The forms to register your team can be obtained at www.franklincountymaine.org or by contacting the chamber office at 778-4215, info@franklincountymaine.org.

A huge thank you to our sponsors for the tournament which include: Coca-Cola, Dead River Company, Darlings Auto, Franklin Savings Bank, RLH Enterprise, Skowhegan Savings Bank and Poland Springs. We are looking forward to a great tournament September 21.

FMI: www.franklincountymaine.org or 207-778-4215