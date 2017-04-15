Annual general meeting for Western Maine United is April 24

FARMINGTON - The annual general meeting for Western Maine United will be held at April 24. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to learn more about Western Maine United travel soccer club and the opportunities travel soccer can provide to developing players in the Franklin County area.

The meeting will be held on April 24, 2017 at the Mt. Blue Middle School Cafeteria. Attendees should park in back parking lot and enter through the back doors next to the Cafe. The Western Maine United Executive Board and its Directors will be present in an open forum format for parents and members of the community to ask questions and present suggestions to the WMU Board of Directors.

Visit Western Maine United on its website at westernmaineunited.com for more information and contacts.

Western Maine United is sponsored by United Insurance.