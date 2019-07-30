Annual Healthcare Golf Classic benefits HCC, Martha B. Webber center

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Franklin Community Health Network’s annual Healthcare Golf Classic was held July 15 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club netting $16,000 in proceeds from the tournament to benefit the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center.

Tinny’s Automotive Outlet was the title sponsor and 12 teams from throughout New England took part in the event.

Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC comprised of Doug Osgood, Adam Orser, Mike Spear, and Mike Atwood took first place gross at the tournament, a four-person scramble. Surgi-Care placed second, followed by the Sugarloaf team in third.

The Carrabassett Valley team of Jay Reynolds, Deb Bowker, Dave Cota, and John Freeman took first place net, followed by Team Webber in second place and Western Mountain Financial Services in third.

The tournament featured closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests. Closest-to-the-pin winners were Jay Marshall, Mike Lavoie, Nick Cullen, and Kelly Welch, while the men’s and women’s longest drive winners were Adam Orser and Mary Olsen.

Jill Gray, FCHN communications and fund development manager stated, “We are delighted to have celebrated the thirty-second year of the Health Care Golf Classic. Its longevity and success is due to the fantastic support from teams and players who take part each year, as well as the corporate sponsors that make this a successful event.”

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, provides timely access to state-of-the-art breast cancer screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care support services. The Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, memorializes the Carrabassett Valley resident who died from breast cancer.

The HCC and its mobile health unit use a coordinated public health approach of education, health promotion, and outreach to improve the health and well-being of area residents. HCC is an affiliate of Franklin Community Health Network.

For additional information, contact Gray at 779-2555.