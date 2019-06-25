Annual Healthcare Golf Classic taking place on July 15

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital’s annual Healthcare Golf Classic at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is taking place July 14–15. The beneficiaries are the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County and the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. Both provide health services to people in need.

Select festivities begin on Sunday for the tournament’s major sponsors, with a best ball tournament and reception, and overnight accommodations included.

Monday’s featured contest is a four-person scramble and anyone is welcome to participate as part of a team or as an individual (individuals who register will be assigned to teams needing members). It includes a continental breakfast for all players, followed by 18-holes of tournament play, a luncheon, and awards ceremony. Prizes awarded include first through third place in both gross and net, four closest-to-the-pin, and men and women’s longest drives.

Sugarloaf consistently ranks among the top public courses in the country by numerous golf magazines. “This tournament has been recognized by past participants as one of the most enjoyable golfing events in Maine,” said Janis Walker, tournament chair.

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities for local businesses that wish to participate including team sponsors, breakfast and award sponsors, hole sponsors and more. Donations for silent auction items and certificates are also welcome.

For additional information or to participate, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750.