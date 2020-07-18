Annual Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic to be held on Aug. 19

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce details of its upcoming 27th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event will be held on Aug. 19 at Mingo Springs Golf Course.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing, there will be two shotgun starts: 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The rain date is Aug. 20, with two shotgun starts: 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

This year’s event offers several fun features and exciting prizes:

Prizes for Men’s and Ladies’ Longest Drive on Holes 11 & 18

Prizes for Closest-to-Pin on Holes 4 & 12

Prizes for 1st and 2nd place in each flight, including a Mixed Flight (men & women combined teams)

Traditional Scramble – for all flights

As in previous years, mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and there will again be “golden tees”, which have been extremely popular the last five years.

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce (207-864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com).

Entry forms for golfers are available at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce office (6 Park Road in Rangeley), at Mingo Springs Golf Course or online at https://www.rangeleymaine.com/calendar/event/6845. For more information, please contact the Chamber (207-864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com). Price includes greens fees, cart, prizes and a hearty box lunch prepared by the Country Club Inn.