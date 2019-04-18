Babe Ruth baseball tryouts are April 23 & 26

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Area Babe Ruth baseball league is gearing up for another season. They will be holding two sign-up/tryout nights next week for all baseball players ages 13-15 who live in the areas of Farmington, Farmington Falls, Industry, New Sharon, Chesterville, Vienna, Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Wilton, etc.

Please note that it is mandatory for ALL returning and new players to attend at least one date.

The first night is Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m., Mt. Blue High School Gym. Enter through Door #9 - across the parking lot from the football field.

The second night is Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m., Mt. Blue High School Gym. Enter through Door #9 - across the parking lot from the football field). New players will be drafted to teams after tryouts on this evening.

Returning players will ...

* Fill out the registration form

* Pay the $100 registration fee

* Then you can go home! Your coach and team will most likely be the same as last year (pending the number of players who return and/or try-out). You will be contacted after the second date with team meeting times.

New players to the League will need to:

* Bring a official copy of their birth certificate

* Fill out the registration form

* Pay the $100 fee

* Stay for about 1 1/2 hours take part in a "try-out" session (please be dressed to play ball and bring your glove ... personal bats, helmets, etc are optional).

* Your coach will contact you after April 26th to let you know which team you've been drafted to.

Questions? Concerns? Comments? You can post here or call the League President, Cathy Rogers, at 778-8547 or the League Vice President, Jason Briggs, at 578-2617.