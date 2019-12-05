Beavers best UMaine-Machias

FARMINGTON – Both the University of Maine at Farmington men's and women's basketball teams triumphed past UMaine-Machias Wednesday night in Dearborn Gymnasium in non-conference action.

For the men, the Beavers won by a final score of 113-71. Terion Moss led the Beavers with 28 points on the night on 9-9 shooting from the floor, 4-4 from behind the arc and 6-8 at the free-throw line with seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Jack Kane added 11 points with two rebounds as Bill Ruby also finished with 11 points.

Amir Moss finished with 10 points alongside Riley Robinson who finished with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Issac Witham added five points with four steals.

Eric Crawford led the Clippers in scoring with 26 points on 10-19 shooting with three rebounds, three steals, and one block. Isaiah Plange added 10 points off the bench with five rebounds, one assist, one steal as James Lindsay finished with six points.

The Beavers will host Bowdoin on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

The women's team also won, by a score of 81-73 in Dearborn.

Makayla Wilson led the way for the Beavers with 21 points of 9-13 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. McKenna Brodeur added 17 points for the Beavers with eight rebounds, and one assist as Page Brown finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and one assist. Tia Day added 13 points for the Beavers.

Tate Dolley led the Clippers with 28 points on 11-27 shooting with eight rebounds as Caitlyn Lyons finished with 22 points. Megan Guay added nine points off the bench.

The women's team will also face Bowdoin on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for a 7 p.m. tip-off.