Beavers blank Spartans in 1-0 victory

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington field hockey team beat Castleton University by a score of 1-0 in North Atlantic Conference action on Prescott Field Saturday afternoon. The Beavers improved to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the NAC while the Spartans fall to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Beavers held a high advantage in shots (22-5) and in penalty corners (13-6). The Spartans goalie also made nine saves while the Beavers made two.

The Beavers started the offensive pressure early with four shots in less than 30 seconds. Leah Holland made three saves in that time while Sarita Crandall's shot went wide left. The Spartans came right back down the field and took a shot of their own when Rachel Holland saw the opportunity but the shot went wide.

Early in the first half, Emmah Spahr found the back of the net when Jenessa Talarico passed on in the middle of the circle. Spahr tipped it into the back of the net to give the Beavers the early 1-0 lead.

Carly Raymond started off the second half with a quick shot in the 36th minute but Holland was there to make the save. With 10 minutes to play, the Spartans were pushing to tie the game. Casey Traill took a shot but Alyssa Arsenault was there to make the save. With the win, Arsenault picks up her fourth shutout of the year.

The Beavers will travel to Bowdoin on Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. start time.