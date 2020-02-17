Beavers cruise past Husson

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington men's basketball cruised past Husson University on Friday night to a final score of 71-47 as North Atlantic Conference play is coming to an end.

Terion Moss led the Beavers in scoring with 15 points while adding two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Bill Ruby added 12 points with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and Amir Moss finished with 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Issac Witham and Jack Kane each finished with nine points while Drew Storey added four points.

Scott Lewis led the Eagles in scoring with 11 points and notched 11 rebounds as Brett Cunningham added nine points with three rebounds.

The Beavers will be back in action tomorrow against Maine Maritime at 5:30 p.m.