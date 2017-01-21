Beavers cruise past Pilgrims

HENNIKER, N.H.— The University of Maine at Farmington Beavers men's basketball team beat New England College by a score of 72-55 on Friday night in an North Atlantic Conference (NAC) showdown.

The Beavers move to 5-10 overall and 4-5 in conference play while the Pilgrims fall to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in NAC play.

Amir Moss scored a game-high 22 points for the Beavers, shooting 10-for-21 shooting. Riley Robinson was close behind with 19 points and three three-pointers.

The Pilgrims struggled offensively, as only two players reached double-digits in the scoring column. Freshman Brenndan Rogers scored a team-best 14 points on 5-11 shooting with four three pointers.

Robinson hit a jumper for the Beavers on the first possession of the game to set the tone of the game. UMF never trailed in the game. The Pilgrims kept it close for the first part of the first half, but the Beavers held NEC to six points for a three-minute stretch in which they build a double-digit lead, 19-6, with 11:46 remaining in the half. NEC trailed by seven, 33-26, at half.

The Beavers held NEC to just nine field goals in the second half route to the victory.

UMF shot 28-66 from the floor (42.4 percent) and hit eight three-pointers. The Pilgrims held a 48-41 advantage in rebounds.