Beavers fall short against Colby College

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine Farmington Beavers fell to the Mules of Colby College Wednesday night in Dearborn Gymnasium by a score of 67-51 in the makeup game previously scheduled for Jan. 24.

Farmington fell to 3-12 overall and stayed at 3-7 in the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) while Colby moved to 9-8 overall and stayed at 2-3 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).

- Haley Driscoll from Colby led all scorers with 13 points, shooting 6-11 from the field and 1-1 at the charity stripe with seven rebounds and four assists.

- Abby Hasson led the way for the Beavers with 12 points, shooting 4-6 from the field and 4-4 at the free throw line, tallied seven rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

- Morgan Crocker finished the night with nine points, shooting 3-11 from the field and 3-3 at the line.

- UMF shot 28.6 percent from the floor, 16.7 percent from behind the arc and 84 percent at the free throw line, the Beavers tallied 30 rebounds and four steals.

- Ainsley Burns racked up 10 points, shooting 5-10 from the field while Paige Russell also accumulated 10 points, shooting 4-10 from the field with one three pointer.

- The Mules shot 46.6 percent on the night and 31.3 percent from behind the arc, tallied 35 rebounds, 13 assists and four steals.

1st Quarter

Colby jumped out to a 10-0 lead when Katie McCrum hit a jumer. UMF's head coach Jamie Beaudoin called a quick 30 second time out which got his team rolling. Hasson started it off a quick jumper out of the time out, followed by a Cheyenne Malloy three made it a five-point game.

Jenessa Talarico got into the action a few minutes later by going 1-2 at the line to cut the Mules lead to four.

Haley Driscoll hit back to back shots to give the Mules an eight-point lead. UMF tied the game up at 14 when Hasson hit both free throws with about a minutes remaining.

The Mules finished the first quarter on top by a score of 18-16.

2nd Quarter

Colby started to pull away in the second quarter when Caitlyn Nolan hit a three point shot to push the Mules lead to 11.

UMF started to climb back into the game with free throws, Paige Carter went 2-2 at the end of the second quarter to cut the lead to 12.

3rd Quarter

Colby stepped up their defense after the half time break, holding UMF to six points in the third quarter. Malloy hit a few free throws followed by Kennadi Grover jumper to make the score 41-29.

McCrum and Driscoll went back to back with a couple shots to push the lead back to 16 points. The Mules went on an 11-2 run to end the third quarter and make the score 53-31.

4th Quarter

Crocker opened up the scoring for UMF in the forth with a quick layup but Paige Russell came right back down the floor and hit a layup of her own. The Beavers started to close the gap midway through the fourth with Haley Felkel hitting a three and Hasson making almost all of her free throws down the stretch.

Crocker hit two shots in a row followed by a free throw to make the score 64-47.

UMF would hit a few more free throws but came up short as the Mules went on to win 67-51.

UMF will host two games this weekend, first on Friday night against Lyndon St. at 7:30 p.m. and Johnson St. on Saturday at 3 p.m.