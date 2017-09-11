Beavers fall short to UNE despite late push

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington women's soccer team fell to the University of New England by a score to 3-2 at Leib Field on Saturday afternoon.

UNE outshot the Beavers 18-11 while UMF made seven saves and the Nor' Easters made three saves.

The Nor' Easters had a total of nine corner kicks while Farmington had six.

UNE scored their three goals in the first half while UMF was shut out of the first half. The Beavers shut out UNE in the second half while scoring two goals.

UNE scored three in the first half, the first goal coming just six minutes into the game when Katie Beaudoin scored from about 10 yards out with an assist going to Becca Murphy. Just 15 seconds later, Beaudoin scored a second goal to give the Nor' Easters a 2-0 lead.

Twenty seconds later, Lydia Roy took a shot from the 18-yard box but it was blocked by a defender. Leah Stevens gained control of the ball and took a shot from about 20 yards out but it went just wide right.

At the 36:12 mark, UNE's Ashley Sherman scored from about eight yards out to make the score 3-0.

With 6:27 left in the first half the game was delayed by a passing thunder storm. UMF came back on the field with motivation and carried that into the second half.

After the two-minute half time, the Beavers came out firing when McKenna Brodeur made Molly Early make a save just one minute into the second half.

Fifteen minutes later, the Beavers got on the board when Kaiti Kinney scored with the assist to Sophie Manning.

Leah Stevens then scored 10 minutes later to make it a 3-2 goal after a snip from the top of the box. Lydia Roy was given the assist.

The Beavers tried to score one more time to send the game to overtime but Nor' Easters took control of the ball to take the 3-2 win.

The Beavers will be back in action tomorrow as the Monks from Saint Joseph's College will come to town. The game will start at 2 p.m.