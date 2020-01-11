Beavers finish strong against NVU-Lyndon

LYNDONVILLE - The University of Maine at Farmington's Women's team began their Vermont trip on Friday night in Lyndonville, VT. There, the Beavers battled the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Hornets in a tough North Atlantic Conference contest. In the end, the Beavers earned the victory 59-50.

In the Box:

McKenna Brodeur led the way for the Beavers, earning her third double-double of the season. Brodeur finished with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Bessey followed up with 11 points of her own. Filling the box sheet, she also had four rebounds and four assists. Chelsea Crockett chipped in with 10 points, shooting 2-3 from 3-point territory.

Ashlynn Bardos lead the Hornets with 14 points, shooting 6-12 from the field. Rylee Moore was the next highest scorer for the Hornets, finishing with nine points and seven rebounds.

Up Next:

The Beavers will complete their Vermont tour tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Northern Vermont University-Johnson Badgers. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.