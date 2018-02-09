Beavers host Play4Kay game Friday evening

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington women's basketball team will be hosting a Play4Kay game on Friday night against Green Mountain College in Dearborn Gymnasium. Game time set for 5:30 p.m.

The Play4Kay game is about stopping the clock against ALL women's cancers. The women's basketball team will be wearing pink shirts to show their support. They will also be selling t-shirts to fans and sending a donation bucket around the stands as all proceeds will be donated to the Play4Kay foundation. The Beavers have participated each year in hosting a Play4Kay game since it's inception in the 2004-05 season.

Coach Sandra Kay Yow, head coach of the North Carolina State University women's basketball team and past president and founding member of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987. She passed away in 2009, after a 22-year, on-again, off-again battle with the disease. Coach Yow fought that battle in the public arena. Her hope was to inspire others to make a difference in a fight that impacts each and every one of us.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on Dec. 3, 2007, fulfilling Yow's vision to support advanced research, extend the quality of life for those battling cancer, and provide hope.

"I have to go through it. I accept that, and I'm not panicked about it because the Lord is in control. But it just would be so saddening if I had to go through it and I couldn't help people. But then I see I'm helping others in a greater way than I ever have. That's the amazing thing, you know?"

- Kay Yow, in a 2007 interview