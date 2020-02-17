Beavers reach milestone after 20th win

CASTINE - The University at Maine of Farmington men's basketball team won their 20th game this season after an 80-73 win over Maine Maritime on Saturday afternoon in North Atlantic Conference action.

Riley Robinson led all scorers with 23 points after shooting 9-15 from the floor with 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals as Terion Moss added 20 points with two rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Jack Kane finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks while Bill Ruby added nine points with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Nicholas DePastsy led the Mariners with 22 points and five rebounds as Malachi Reincke added 18 points with seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Riley Jorgenson finished with 12 points off the bench.

The Beavers will take on Thomas College on Tuesday for senior night as tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.