Beavers return home with success on and off the hill

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington's Nordic, Snowboard and Freeski Teams finished the 2017 USCSA National Championships at Mt. Bachelor in Oregon with four All-American Honors.

The All-American awards consisted of First Team All-American, which is a top five finish; Second Team All-American that is a finish between sixth place and 10th place. Athletes also were awarded the USCSA Scholar All-American, which is given to athletes with a GPA of 3.3 or higher.

All- American

1st Team All-American Women's Snowboard Cross - Whitney LeMay

1st Team All-American Women's Snowboard GS - Whitney LeMay

2nd Team All - American Men's Boarder Cross - Connor Dunn

All-American Scholar

2nd Team All-American - Whitney LeMay

2nd Team All-American - Thomas Wing

2nd Team All-American - Connor Dunn

2nd Team All-American - Benjamin Amburgey

These championship competitions are comprised of over 400 intercollegiate athletes in Alpine, Nordic, Snowboard and Freeski from all over the country. UMF participants qualified through regional championships as well as season-long events.

Student-athletes representing UMF in Nordic: Thomas Wing, freshman from New Sharon; Jordan Fried, freshman from Brookline, Mass.; and Alisha Labbe, junior from Turner.

Snowboard and Freeski sent four student-athletes: Freeskiers Ben Amburgey, a freshman from Fitchburg, Mass.; and Quinton Fogarty, a junior from Auburn, Snowboarders Connor Dunn, a freshman from Gorham; and Whitney LeMay, a sophomore from Woodbridge, Virgina.

On Tuesday, March 7, Alisha Labbe placed 40th in the 7.5K Classic, while Jordan Fried placed 28th. Thomas Wing finished in 32nd place.

Connor Dunn took sixth place in the Snowboard Cross event on Thursday, March 9. The sixth-place finish gained Connor a Second Team All-American status, which, coupled with his honors academic achievements, culminated a terrific season and proved his hard work ethic and commitment to his studies.

On March 10, the free ride team competed in women's Snowboard Cross and men's Slopestyle on courses designed to test even the most experienced athletes. Connor Dunn took 31st place in the men's Slopestyle out of 82 riders, while Whitney LeMay took fourth place in the women's Snowboard Cross event which earned her First Team All-American status.

Additionally, Dunn and LeMay each earned All-American Scholar. Connor Dunn received the honor of Second Team Scholar All-American; Whitney received the honor of First Team All-American and a Second Team Scholar All-American.

On March 11, the last day of the USCSA National Championships at Mt. Bachelor, consisted of the Men's Freeski Slopestyle, and men's and women's Snowboard Giant Slalom. Whitney LeMay placed fourth overall in the Women's Snowboard GS earning her First Team All-American stats again. Connor Dunn placed 17th overall in the Men's Snowboard GS. sophomore Ben Amburgey and junior Quinton Fogarty slayed the course as Ben finished in the 21st spot and received the distinguished award of Second Team Scholar All-American.