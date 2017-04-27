Beavers set program record with win against Thomas

WATERVILLE – UMaine Farmington lacrosse set a program record with their ninth win of the season against Thomas College on Monday afternoon in the final game of the regular season with final score of 15-6.

The Beavers have now won five in a row, outscoring opponents 70-23 to close out the season with a 9-3 record overall and 7-2 record in conference play. Thomas College falls to 3-10 overall and 3-6 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Jaclyn Langevin scored four goals on four shots to go along with seven ground balls while Rhi Jackson and Carly Raymond each scored three goals and combined for three assists. Sierra Gilly added two goals and three assists while Samantha Cross tallied five groundballs.

Lindsey Allen and Samantha Greenlaw each scored two goals for the Terriers while Alexis Felch scored one goal.

Samantha Bickford played 51:05 minutes, making 16 saves against 21 shots while Heather Boland made four saves on five shots. Sydni Collier made three saves on 18 shots.

The Beavers tallied a total of 26 ground balls while Thomas notched 24. Each team won 12 draw controls. The Terriers outshot UMF 28-23.

The Beavers will be back in action in the quarterfinals on Friday.