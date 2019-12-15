Beavers sweep UMPI in weekend action

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington's men's basketball team cruised to their third consecutive win and second win in the North Atlantic Conference with a 98-78 victory over University of Maine at Presque Isle on Saturday afternoon.

IN THE BOX

Issac Witham led the Beavers and held a game-high 20 points on 7-8 shooting with four three-pointers and three assists.

Terion Moss added 18 points with two rebounds, four assists, and one steal as Riley Robinson added 15 points with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Amir Moss finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and three steals with one block.

Jack Kane added 13 points with two rebounds.

Griffin Guerrette led the Owls with 18 points on 7-12 shooting with three three-pointers as TeVon Hines added 10 points with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Shyquinn Dix finished with 10 points, two rebounds, and four assists.

UP NEXT

The Beavers will be back in action after the Christmas break on Saturday, Jan. 4 with tip-off set of 3 p.m.