Beavers take second place in two races at Titcomb

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington women's alpine team took second place in a Planel SL and an SL at Titcomb Mountain on Saturday.

Alexa Pelletier took third overall in the Panel SL race after a time of 34.04 in run one and a time of 33.72 for a total time of 1:09.80. Kyra Long took fourth place with a total time of 1:07.95 as Erin Guilmet took 14th place overall.

Alexa Pelletier took second place overall in the SL with a time of 39.86 in run one and a time of 38.92 in run two. Kyra Long took fifth place with a total time of 1:21.39 to round out the top 10 for the Beavers.