Beavers tie program record with 21st win

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington men's basketball team tied a program record on Wednesday night after a 93-66 win over Thomas College to close out the regular season for the North Atlantic Conference.

IN THE BOX

Jack Kane led the Beavers with 17 points with a double-double with 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Terion Moss added 15 points with four assists, and two steals while Kyle Donlin finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Riley Robinson finished with 11 points alongside Amir Moss who also finished with 11 points.

Justin Evans and Chase Malloy each added six points for senior night as the tallied six rebounds, and three steals with a block combined.

Jordan Goodson led the Terriers with 17 points and six rebounds as Lovegeurson Fleurine added six points with nine rebounds and four assists.

Demetris Webster added six points with seven rebounds as Trevor Reed finished with nine points off the bench.

UP NEXT

The Beavers will host the NAC Championship next weekend as they have clinched the one seed for the playoffs and will have a bye in the quarter-finals.