Beavers triumph over Eagles

BANGOR – University of Maine at Farmington men's basketball team knocked off the top team in the conference in their last North Atlantic Conference away game of the year by a final score of 93-88 in overtime.

UMF's Bill Ruby had another career night with 38 points after shooting 12-16 from the floor with six three-pointers and went 8-10 at the free throw line to go along with a double-double with 13 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Milani Hicks also notched a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Hicks shot 7-11 from the floor and 4-6 at the free throw line.

Riley Robinson added 16 points after shooting 3-11 from the floor and 8-8 at the free throw line while Issac Witham added 10 points.

Justin Martin led the Eagles with 22 points on 7-16 shooting with six three-pointers and 13 rebounds to complete the double-double.

The Beavers shot 46.8 percent from the floor (29-62), 45.8 percent from behind the arc (11-24) and 75 percent at the free throw line (24-32). UMF notched 43 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals blocks on the night.

The Beavers will host Maine Maritime on Saturday for a 3 p.m. tip-off.