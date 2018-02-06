Boothbay Seahawks bump Mt. Abram in Salem

SALEM - The Boothbay SeaHawks traveled to Salem looking for a repeat win over the Roadrunners this season. They won, but it was not easy. The Roadrunners collided with the Seahawks for a compelling game, 78-55.

"The Roadrunner game plan to slow down Boothbay's Kyle Ames was easier said than done," said Mt. Abram boys' coach Richard Hawkes last Thursday.

Mt. Abram Boys had the daunting task of slowing down Kyle Ames, a 6-foot senior guard who is notorious for clutch threes. Ames is paired with guard Steve Reny, a junior who also shoots threes but mostly is very clever at driving the ball to the hoop.

The ball was tossed and Mt. Abram's Evan McKay senior guard, always calculating, tipped it to Nate Luce. Luce moved with a commanding dribble down the left side, shot for three, missed. Casey Holt, a senior powerhouse, 6'4" forward big man, jumped for the rebound powering back up for the basket. The Seahawks responded, Reny charged up the court, snapped the ball to Ames at the top of the arc and Ames launched the three, swish. Back to the Runners, Sam Storer took up the ball, a wiry, agile point guard made for speed. He looked up the court as he dribbled, anticipating the chance to make a good play, wasting no time he sprinted. Holt posted up, received the ball, turned and shot for two - the Mt. Abram Roadrunner fans cheered the early effort

Ames shot a total of nine threes, a game high that broke his old record. Mt. Abram's Luce, a 6-foot guard and a strong sophomore, snagged a couple of threes and Storer as well. The Roadrunners trailed 20-17 after the first quarter and maintained a remarkable 3-point deficit at the half, 37-34. However, a better transition game and continued hot shooting by the Seahawks proved too much for Mt. Abram, being out scored 19-9 in the third quarter, as Boothbay pulled away for a 78-55 win.

Kyle Ames excelled with 29 points and Steve Reny jockeyed with 27 points for Boothbay. Sam Storer led Mt. Abram with 18 points, Evan McKay added 10 points and Casey Holt scored nine.

The varsity Boothbay Seahawks are coached by IJ Pinkham and the varsity Mt. Abram Roadrunners are coached by Richard Hawkes.

Meanwhile, the junior varsity Boothbay Seahawks dealt Mount Abram Roadrunners a rare home loss, 72-53. Boothbay junior varsity is coached by Dan Hallinan. The Mt. Abram junior varsity coached by John Chase

Up next

Girls, Tuesday, Feb. 6 @ Wiscasset V 7 p.m.

Boys, Wednesday, Feb. 7 Home vs Wiscasset JV 5:30 V 7 p.m. Senior Recognition Night