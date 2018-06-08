Boys basketball camp to be held this summer

FARMINGTON - Are you looking for some additional basketball opportunities during the summer? Western Maine Basketball places emphasis on player development and will take players to the next level. From beginner to high school level.

Starting with The Basics of Basketball for ages 9-11, WMB also offers camp Youth Fundamental Camp for ages 12-14 and Advanced Skills Camp for ages 15-17. This allows the player to advance through skill level as they mature and progress in the sport.

All three individual camps are overseen by University of Maine at Farmington Assistant Coach Nate Carson. Carson, realized there was a dire need in this community for those that have a love for the game or a want to try the game.

"I've lived in this area for about nine years and over that time I've heard a lot of folks talk about how opportunities for kids to learn about and play basketball have diminished greatly," Carson said.

Carson, A Brewer graduate of 2010, continued his playing career at the collegiate level playing for Maine Sports Hall of Fame Coach Dick Meader and soon to be inducted Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Jim Bessey. Upon graduation in 2014 he returned to Dearborn Gymnasium and has been an assistant basketball coach for the Farmington Beavers since.

"I have been so fortunate to play under and work alongside the coaches I have," Carson said. "A positive relationship is the foundation to learning anything; basketball, academics, music, whatever it is, if there's a positive relationship, there's a reason to learn."

Western Maine Basketball Camp will be held at Mt. Blue Middle School. Camp dates are as follows; Week 1 will be July 30th through August 3rd. Week 2 will be August 6th through August 11th. Ages 9-11 will be 8:15-10:15. Ages 12-14 will be at 10:45-12:45. Ages 15-17 will be at 1:45-3:45.

Contact westernmainebasketballcamp@gmail.com for more information or call 207-649-7719.