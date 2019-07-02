Boys basketball clinics to be held at Mt. Blue

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School Boys Basketball team will be hosting a series of basketball skills clinics for boys entering grades 3-8.

Clinic dates are Wednesday, July 10 and 17; Thursday, July 25; and Thursday, Aug. 1. Grades 3-5 will be from 5-7 p.m. and grades 6-8 from 6-8 p.m. They will be held at Mt. Blue High School.

Cost will be $25 for the full clinic or $10 per session. Registration may be paid in advance or you may register the first day you attend.

For more information contact Brian Kelly at 645-2291.

A sign-up sheet can be seen here: