Boys Basketball: Erskine 62, Mt. Blue 45

Mt. Blue High School's James Anderson goes after the ball in Friday night's game against Erskine Academy on the Mt. Blue Campus. Erskine won by a score of 62-45. (Tina Penley photo)
Mt. Blue senior, Caleb Hall, shoots and scores two for the Cougars. Erskine Academy (now 5-4 on the season) pulled ahead and won the game 62-45. (Tina Penley photo)
Mt. Blue High School seniors Caleb Hall and Cooper Hollingsworth both go for the rebound in the game against Erskine Academy Friday night. (Tina Penley photo)
Mt. Blue senior Makao Thompson jumps for the rebound as Cooper Hollingsworth looks on in Friday night's game against Erskine Academy. Mt. Blue's record moves to 1-7 on the season. (Tina Penley photo)