Brodeur leads the Beavers past the Owls with 15 and 12

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Beavers and the University of Maine at Presque Isle Owls kicked off their home and home weekend series Friday night. With a swarming defense and some stellar shooting, the Beavers took game one 79-51.

In the Box

McKenna Brodeur led the Beaver attack with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and a team-high seven assists, making for an all-around stellar night.

Page Brown followed with a team-high 19 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

Alex Bessey tallied 15 points, shooting 3-6 from the three-point line. She made an impact on the defensive end as well with four blocks and a steal.

As a team, the Beavers racked up 10 steals, six blocks, and outrebounded the Owls 54-43.

Taylor Miller led the Owls with 15 points shooting 6-10 form the field. Mariah Dunbar followed with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Up Next

The Beavers will look to take game two against the Owls tomorrow afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.