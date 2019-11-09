Brodeur scores in overtime to advance to Championship Game

CASTINE - The University of Maine at Farmington prevailed in an overtime win against Husson in a North Atlantic Conference Women's Soccer championship tournament semifinal game at Ritchie Field on the campus of Maine Maritime Academy. The Beavers (9-9-1) advance to the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 10 with the host Mariners. Husson's season comes to a close at 7-6-1.

The first half ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Husson had only four shots in the first half, but capitalized when they had the chance. Allison Carey's (Plymouth, N.H.) header eleven minutes into the game landed just wide of the goal. Five minutes later the Eagles had another good look, but they were called offsides.

UMaine-Farmington played defensively at the outset, but found an offensive rhythm midway through the first stanza. McKenna Brodeur (Oakland) nailed a shot that bounced off the crossbar and ricocheted around before being kicked out of the goalmouth by a Husson Defender. Two minutes later, Brodeur fired another shot that went right to the hands of Husson goalkeeper, Shie Smith (Winthrop).

Alexa Thayer (New Gloucester) broke the stalemate with a shot to the lower right corner, after a series of Husson passes put her in position in the 36th minute.

The Beavers tied the game when Brodeur's well-placed corner kick found Fern Calkins (Oakland) in the 38th minute. The corner was forced after a punch save by Smith, who ended the first half with six saves.

UMaine-Farmington held the early advantage in shots with nine, seven of which were on goal, and five corner kicks.

Possession remained fairly balanced through the scoreless second half, though UMaine-Farmington held the advantage in shots, 9-2.

One minute into extra time, Brodeur found herself in a race to the goal. She moved the ball through several defenders and found the back of the net for the game-winner.

UMF ended with 19 shots and 12 shots on goal, compared to Husson's seven shots with only three on goal.

Callie Hammer (Ellsworth) made two saves in net for the Beavers. Smith made ten stops in the loss for the Eagles.

Brodeur led both squads with ten shots, seven shots on goal, one goal, and one assist. Calkins added five shots, two shot on goal, and a goal for the Beavers.

Mackenzie St. Pierre (Waterville) led the Eagles offense with three shots (two on goal) for Husson. Thayer scored on her only shot of the game.

2019 Women's Soccer Championship Information

All dates and times are subject to change and will be updated accordingly.

Quarterfinals - Saturday, Nov. 2 or Sunday, Nov. 3 (at higher seed)

#3 UMaine-Farmington 4 / #6 Thomas 1

#4 SUNY Delhi 5 / #5 SUNY Canton 0

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 8 (at #1 Maine Maritime) Maine Maritime Championship Central

#1 Maine Maritime 1 / #4 SUNY Delhi 0

#2 Husson 1 / #3 UMaine-Farmington 2

Championship - Sunday, Nov. 10, 11:30 AM (at Maine Maritime) Maine Maritime Championship Central

11:30 AM - #1 Maine Maritime (12-4) vs. #3 UMaine-Farmington (9-9-1)